What's Going On With Yext Stock Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Yext, Inc. YEXT stock is moving higher Friday following a report suggesting the company is considering a sale.

What To Know: The software company is trading higher following a Reuters report suggesting the company is exploring a sale. However, the company has hired investment bankers in order to consider alternatives.

Yext declined to comment on the matter, the report said.

Separately, the company is scheduled to release 2025 fiscal-year first quarter earnings on Monday after the bell. Analyst expect an adjusted EPS of 6 cents and revenue of $96.32 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

How To Buy Yext Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Yext's case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

See Also: What’s Going On With Salesforce Stock Today?

YEXT Price Action: Yext stock at the time of wring is trading 7.61% higher at $5.07 per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 3528035 from Pixabay.