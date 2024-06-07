Why Braze Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Braze, Inc. shares are up Friday after the company announced better-than-expected first quarter earnings and upbeat guidance.
What To Know: The company released financial earnings for the 2025 fiscal-year first quarter after the market closed on Thursday.
Braze reported adjusted EPS at a loss of 5 cents per share beating analyst estimates of a loss of 10 cents per share. In addition, the company reported sales of $135.45 million beating analyst estimates of $131.66 million.
The company also set guidance for the second quarter and 2025 fiscal-year. The company expects second quarter adjusted EPS between a loss of 4 cents per share and a loss of 3 cents per share versus analyst estimates of a loss of 4 cents per share. Braze sees revenue between $140.5 million and $141.5 million versus analyst estimates of $139.78 million.
For the entire 2025 fiscal-year, the company sees adjusted EPS between a loss of ten cents per share and a loss of 6 cents per share versus analyst estimates of a loss of 9 nine cents per share. In addition, Braze expects revenue between $577 million and $581 million versus analyst estimates of $573.97 million.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings release, several analysts released price target adjustments.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintains Braze with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $66 to $55.
- Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterates Braze with a Buy and maintains a $70 price target.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintains Braze with a Buy and raises the price target from $50 to $53.
Related Link: Cipher Mining 10% Owner Sold $3.56M In Company Stock
BRZE Price Action: At the time of publication, Braze stock is trading 4% higher at $38.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.