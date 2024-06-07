Why Braze Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Loading... Loading...

Braze, Inc. shares are up Friday after the company announced better-than-expected first quarter earnings and upbeat guidance.

What To Know: The company released financial earnings for the 2025 fiscal-year first quarter after the market closed on Thursday.

Braze reported adjusted EPS at a loss of 5 cents per share beating analyst estimates of a loss of 10 cents per share. In addition, the company reported sales of $135.45 million beating analyst estimates of $131.66 million.

The company also set guidance for the second quarter and 2025 fiscal-year. The company expects second quarter adjusted EPS between a loss of 4 cents per share and a loss of 3 cents per share versus analyst estimates of a loss of 4 cents per share. Braze sees revenue between $140.5 million and $141.5 million versus analyst estimates of $139.78 million.

For the entire 2025 fiscal-year, the company sees adjusted EPS between a loss of ten cents per share and a loss of 6 cents per share versus analyst estimates of a loss of 9 nine cents per share. In addition, Braze expects revenue between $577 million and $581 million versus analyst estimates of $573.97 million.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings release, several analysts released price target adjustments.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintains Braze with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $66 to $55.

maintains Braze with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $66 to $55. Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterates Braze with a Buy and maintains a $70 price target.

reiterates Braze with a Buy and maintains a $70 price target. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintains Braze with a Buy and raises the price target from $50 to $53.

BRZE Price Action: At the time of publication, Braze stock is trading 4% higher at $38.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay