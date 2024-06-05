What's Going On With Dutch Bros Shares Wednesday

Dutch Bros BROS shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon. TD Cowen analysts maintained a Buy rating and $46 price target on the stock following the firm’s Future of the Consumer Conference.
What To Know: Cowen highlighted the company's mobile ordering execution, predicting mid-single-digit same-store sales growth in 2025. 2024 growth is expected to be driven by advertising and menu innovation. Additionally, Dutch Bros' shift to a “built-to-suit” store development strategy is expected to lead to free cash flow profitability by 2026, the analyst said.
What Else: TD Cowen sees potential in Dutch Bros’ food offerings, noting its current 3% mix compared to Starbucks’ 22% mix. They believe Dutch Bros’ management has a thoughtful operational plan, including “escape lanes” and walk-up windows to optimize mobile ordering.
BROS Price Action: Dutch Bros shares were up by 7.8% at $38.44 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
See Also: What’s Going On With AMD Stock On Wednesday?
Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.