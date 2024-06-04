What's Going On With Capricor Therapeutics Stock Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced three-year results from the ongoing HOPE-2 open-label extension study with CAP-1002.

HOPE-2, a Phase 2 clinical study, assessed Capricor’s CAP-1002 therapy in boys and young men with DMD. According to results, patients treated with CAP-1002 continued to show benefits after 3 years of treatment when compared to an external comparator dataset of similar DMD patients.

“I am extremely encouraged by these positive results from our HOPE-2 OLE study which continue to support the long-term impact of CAP-1002 for the treatment of DMD,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s CEO.

The study is currently ongoing and will enter its fourth year.

Capricor Therapeutics plans to present these results at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 30th Annual Conference being held June 27-29, 2024.

Related Link: Expert Outlook: TransMedics Gr Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

CAPR Price Action: At the time of publication, Capricor Therapeutics shares are trading 4.43% higher at $5.89 per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 7433388 from Pixabay.