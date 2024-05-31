Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Stock Is Moving

Loading... Loading...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR ADAP shares are trading higher by 15.8% to $1.17 during Friday’s session after the company and Galapagos entered a clinical collaboration to license Adaptimmune’s uza-cel in head & neck cancer.

Uza-cel, which has shown an 80% response rate in a Phase 1 trial, is engineered to express the CD8α co-receptor, enhancing the immune response against tumors.

The collaboration will utilize Galapagos’ decentralized cell manufacturing platform, which may improve the efficacy and durability of uza-cel and enable faster treatment delivery, with a vein-to-vein time of seven days.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ADAP has a 52-week high of $2.05 and a 52-week low of $0.42.