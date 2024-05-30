Why Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock Is Skyrocketing

Loading... Loading...

Sharps Technology Inc STSS shares are trading higher by 39.8% to $0.63 during Thursday’s session after the company signed a 5-year $200 million syringe sales agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

The company says the deal complements Sharps Technology’s acquisition of InjectEZ specialty syringe manufacturing assets in West Columbia, South Carolina. The facility will be North America’s only dedicated COC prefillable syringe manufacturing plant, featuring advanced production capabilities.

Product delivery is set to start in late second-quarter 2025, with expected revenue of about $37 million in the first year.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, STSS has a 52-week high of $1.05 and a 52-week low of $0.17.