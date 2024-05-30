'He's Nerved Up:' Trump's Former Aide Scaramucci Says Ex-President May 'End Up Blowing The Game' In Hush-Money Trial By Guiding Legal Team Like An 'NFL Football Owner'

Loading... Loading...

Amid Donald Trump’s criminal trial proceedings in New York, one of his former aides said Wednesday that the former president is undoubtedly worried about the verdict.

Trump‘s Misguidance: Trump is closer to conviction, but it will ultimately depend on the 12 people on the jury, said Scaramucci in a CNN interview. The closing argument of the former’s president attorney Todd Blanche had some consistencies, including calling Michael Cohen a liar. The documents and all the other prior Testimony corroborate what Michael said, he added.

Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House Communications Director under Trump, said the $420,000 in fees the defense side was talking about could be either legal fees, or it could be that Cohen stole the money, and it can’t be both. “I think it is very important to point out those nuances. It’s also important to point out that that wasn’t his best strategy to go after Michael Cohen,” he said.

The founder of Skybridge Capital said going after Cohen could have been Trump’s strategy.

“So, he’s nerved up and he’s offering guidance the way an NFL Football owner would offer to a coach,” Scaramucci said, adding “Most of the NFL football owners, they do that, end up blowing the game.”

Missing Family Members: Scaramucci also weighed in on the absence of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump in the courtroom so far. Ivanka Trump has stated from the beginning that she doesn’t want to be involved with the campaign. As far as the former first lady is concerned, “this is prima facie a very tough place for her to be, given the facts of the case,” he said.

Working With Trump: Scaramucci shared insights on how it was to work with Donald Trump based on his brief stint at the White House and his association with the former president before that. “The central thing that I learned is that if you go with your ego and your pride in decision-making, you can have devastating consequences to yourself,” he said.

He noted that he worked on Donald Trump’s campaign previously, did 70 odd campaign stops with him, and also did hundreds of media advocacy on behalf of the campaign.

Scaramucci said he decided to join Trump’s team in 2016 based on pride and ego, and conceded that it cost him.

He also flagged, based on his experience, what he saw, and what Trump was capable of. “I think it’s a danger to the country. I think he [Donald Trump] represents a systemic threat to the country,” he said.

“It’s more important for me and for the reflection on my family that I get on record what I saw, what the danger is, and so people can make that choice, come November.”

Scaramucci said it was not only him, but 40 insiders felt the same way, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was on the ballot with Donald Trump two times.

Trump Vs. Biden: Separately in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Scaramucci delved into the difference between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. When one of his followers pointed to the age of Biden and asked him whether he would be voting for a person who “doesn’t know what decade it is,” the financier highlighted the former president’s harsh stance on undocumented immigrants.

“Trump wants to deport 15m people. We are better than that as a country and society. I am not supporting someone who wants to send the Handmaid's Tale armored vehicle into neighborhoods ripping people away from their families,” he said.

