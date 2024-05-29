Why Cue Health Shares Are Getting Hammered

Cue Health Inc HLTH shares are trading lower by 24.9% to $0.07 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced that it filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware to pursue a wind down of its business.
Additionally, on May 16 Cue Health terminated its Loan and Security Agreement, originally dated June 30, 2022, which included a $100 million secured revolving credit facility and a $20 million letter of credit subfacility. At the termination, Cue Health had no loans outstanding under this agreement and cash collateralized $504,440.40 for letters of credit issued under the agreement.
The bankruptcy filing will result in a Chapter 7 trustee being appointed to liquidate the company’s assets and pay off its claims according to the Bankruptcy Code.
See Also: Volatility Spooks Investors As Treasury Yields, Dollar Climb Ahead Of Key Economic Releases: What’s Driving Markets Wednesday?
According to data from Benzinga Pro, HLTH has a 52-week high of $0.78 and a 52-week low of $0.05.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.