Innovative Eyewear Stock Is Up More Than 100% Today: Here's Why

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares are soaring Wednesday afternoon, propelled by the company’s groundbreaking introduction of the Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear collection.

What’s New: This innovative line of smart glasses features the world’s first rimless smart eyewear design and integrates voice access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Eddie Bauer collection offers four distinct styles, each with polarized sunglass lenses, bluetooth connectivity, clear microphones and quadrasonic speakers for music and calls. The rimless design combines a lightweight, minimalist aesthetic with cutting-edge technology.

“We believe the launch of our Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear line marks a significant milestone in our mission to push the boundaries of eyewear innovation,” stated Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. “By introducing the first-ever rimless smart eyewear, we are not only elevating style but also redefining the possibilities of wearable technology.”

With ChatGPT voice access, users can engage in natural language conversations with the AI assistant, enabling hands-free information retrieval, task assistance and creative exploration. Additionally, the collection includes a patent-pending charging dock, facilitating seamless charging for both the glasses and other USB-charged devices.

The new collection is available now for online ordering. It will soon be available through various retail channels including department stores, sports retailers, brick-and-mortar locations and local optical stores.

LUCY Price Action: Innovative Eyewear shares are up 103.8% at 83 cents at the time of writing according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.