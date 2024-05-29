Why ReShape Lifesciences Stock Is Moving Higher Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. RSLS shares are trading higher Wednesday morning following the company’s announcement that it received approval for its patent application.

What Happened: On Tuesday after the market close ReShape Lifesciences reported that it gained approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its application entitled, “Intragastric Device (For Treating Obesity).”

In the patent filings, the company described the product as a swallowable implant that expands via a balloon in the stomach to induce a feeling of fullness, helping to restrict food intake.

After a set amount of time, it shrinks back to a smaller size so it can pass through the rest of the digestive system. Furthermore, the product includes visualization and tracking components.

ReShape Lifesciences is currently trending across social media platforms, trading on abnormally high volume following the patent approval. ReShape’s average session volume is about 1.6 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Wednesday’s trading volume has already exceeded 157 million at publication time.

RSLS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Reshape Lifesciences stock is trading 61.8% higher at 33 cents at the time of writing.

