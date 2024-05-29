Biden 'Vulnerable' In 2024 Presidential Race: New Poll Identifies Key Factor That Can Dent His Chances

Loading... Loading...

Joe Biden’s approval rating doesn’t seem to get a facelift as Americans continue to fret over his job performance as the president of the world’s biggest economy, new poll results released on Tuesday showed.

In A Rut: Biden’s job approval rating stood at 39%, near the low end of the 37%-44% ratings he has received since September 2021, Gallup said. The results are based on a nationwide telephonic survey conducted May 1-23 with a random sample of 1,024 adults, ages 18+. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points.

The May reading was also below the 43% average rating received by the president.

The approval rating for the Congress was an anemic 13%, marking the 16th consecutive time it remained under 21%, which is the average since January 2021.

Fifty-six percent of the respondents disapproved of the way Biden handled his job and 81% said the same about Congress.

The pollster noted that the survey started a week after Biden signed a bipartisan bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan into law. It was during the survey period that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) launched an unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on the pretext that he facilitated the passage of the aid package.

Gallup noted that Biden’s lowest approval rating of 37% was hit three times in 2013 and on one of the instances (November), Congress’s approval rating hit rock bottom (8%).

Partisan Support: Gallup’s survey showed that 82% of Democrats and 2% of Republicans approved of the job Biden was doing. From at least 90% during the first year of his presidency, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has dropped off, ranging between 75% and 87% since then.

Among Republicans, the president has not scored a rating above 12% at any point in his presidency thus far, and since Aug. 2021, it has languished in single digits.

Only 34% of independents approved Biden’s job as president and he has not received a majority approval rating from them since June 2021.

As far the Congress is concerned, 17% of the Democrats, 9% of the Republicans, and 13% of the Independents approved its job.

Why It’s Important: The presumptive candidates for the presidential race – Biden and Donald Trump, will likely run a neck-to-neck race, according to several opinion polls. Most mentioned the economy and Biden’s age as deterrents for him.

Gallup said, “As he tries to win a second presidential term, Biden's low approval rating makes him vulnerable. Americans' poor opinion of Congress may also affect their willingness to vote for incumbents this year.”

