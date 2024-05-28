Elon Musk's Neuralink Initiates Brain Implant Study, Aims To Enroll 3 Patients For Revolutionary Digital Control

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk‘s Neuralink has registered a study for its brain implant with the U.S. government. The company is looking to enroll three patients for the trial, which is expected to span several years.

What Happened: Neuralink, the brain-chip company founded by Musk, is seeking to evaluate its device in a clinical trial. The study, which is anticipated to conclude in 2031, aims to test the implant’s potential to enable paralyzed patients to operate digital devices using their thoughts, Reuters reported.

The trial will include patients aged 22 to 75 with conditions such as quadriplegia. The study’s primary completion date is projected to be in 2026.

Neuralink has been under scrutiny for not sharing information about the study, a practice common in the industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which approved the trial, generally encourages companies to publish study details to build public trust and honor participating patients.

Eligible patients for the trial must have limited or no hand, wrist, and arm movement due to spinal cord injury or a neurological disorder called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Why It Matters: This latest development comes on the heels of several significant events for Neuralink. Just a week ago, the company received FDA approval for a second human brain chip implant. This approval was a major milestone for the company and a significant step forward in its mission to develop brain-computer interface technology.

Earlier in May, a patient with a Neuralink implant sought to monetize himself on social media, receiving support from Musk for his efforts. This incident highlighted the potential for Neuralink’s technology to empower individuals with disabilities.

Before this, in mid-May, Neuralink sought a second participant for its brain implant trial, touting the device’s ability to control phones and computers through thought. This move underscored the company’s commitment to advancing its technology and expanding its user base.

In early May, Musk celebrated the successful 100 days of the first Neuralink implant, despite the company admitting a malfunction. This incident demonstrated the challenges and potential setbacks in developing cutting-edge medical technology.

