Why Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Are Falling

Cytokinetics, Inc. CYTK shares are trading lower by 17.6% to $48.83 during Thursday’s session after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 9,803,922 shares of its common stock at $51.00 per share, expecting to raise approximately $500 million before expenses.

The offering is set to close on May 28, 2024, pending standard conditions. Additionally, Cytokinetics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an extra 1,470,588 shares at the same price.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are managing the offering.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CYTK has a 52-week high of $110.25 and a 52-week low of $25.98.