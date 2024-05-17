Kim Jong Un's North Korea Used American IT Scammer To Fund Nuclear Weapons Program: DOJ

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Justice Department has accused an American woman of being involved in a scheme that allegedly helped Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea fund its nuclear weapons program. The scheme involved more than 300 U.S. companies hiring foreign nationals with North Korean connections for remote IT work, the department said.

The department alleges that the scheme, which has sent $6.8 million of revenue overseas, was orchestrated by an American citizen, an Arizona woman, and a Ukrainian man. The two have been arrested, while the authorities are searching for at least four other foreign co-conspirators.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft, money laundering, and the unlawful employment of aliens. The federal government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information related to the four alleged co-conspirators.

"North Korea has weaponized its tech talent and created the ultimate insider threat," said Michael Barnhart, an analyst at Google's Mandiant intelligence division. The IT scams "are providing a foothold into major organizations" for North Korea's hackers, he said.

Why It Matters: This news comes at a time when North Korea has been actively bolstering its military capabilities. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, recently oversaw the testing of a new multiple rocket launch system, reinforcing its arsenal aimed at South Korean population centers. This move is seen as an escalation of tensions in the region.

North Korea’s nuclear ambitions have been a cause for concern for the international community. The country’s missile technology has even been linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Western nations are seeking a new entity to oversee North Korea's adherence to international sanctions after Russia vetoed a UN panel that overlooked the country. This development, has raised concerns about the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.

