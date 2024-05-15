Mohamed El-Erian Says Bond And Equity Prices Getting A Boost After Softer-Than-Expected Headline CPI Numbers And Fueling 'Hopes For An Earlier Interest Rate Cut'

Loading... Loading...

Mohamed El-Erian, the Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, suggested that the latest inflation data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to consider an earlier interest rate cut, potentially boosting bond and equity prices.

What Happened: El-Erian took social media platform X, to share the latest U.S. inflation figures, indicating a potential shift in the Fed’s interest rate policy.

“At 0.3%, the monthly increase in headline US CPI was better than the consensus forecast of 0.4%. The core measure was in line with the 0.3% forecast. These #inflation numbers and softer-than-expected retail sales data —unchanged for the headline measure and down 0.3% for the “control group”—are fueling hopes for an earlier interest rate cut by the #FederalReserve, thereby boosting bond and equity prices,” El-Erian’s post read.

Why It Matters: The latest inflation data has been a topic of keen interest, with April’s figures aligning with analyst estimates, breaking a concerning three-month streak of higher-than-expected readings and reigniting hopes for a return to the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target. This has led to speculation about a potential shift in the Fed’s interest rate policy, as hinted by El-Erian.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled patience in rate policy, suggesting that the next move by the Fed would likely be to maintain the policy rate rather than increase it. This has added to the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s future decisions.

While the potential for an earlier rate cut has sparked optimism in the bond and equity markets, it also reflects broader concerns about inflation and its impact on the economy. These concerns have been highlighted by El-Erian in a recent poll, where voter worries about inflation were shown to be affecting President Joe Biden‘s economic policy approval ratings.

Meanwhile, some Reddit users are increasingly predicting an economic collapse in the U.S., with some even preparing for a scenario similar to the Soviet Union's demise after the Cold War. The growing concern is being fueled by factors such as inflation, debt, and job market instability.

