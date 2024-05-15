Sportradar Group Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Sportradar Group AG SRAD is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on May 15.

Analysts expect the Sankt Gallen, Switzerland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share, up from 2 cents per share in the year-ago period. Sportradar is projected to report quarterly revenue of $263.16 million, compared to $227.64 million a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 1, Sportradar named Behshad Behzadi as the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.

Sportradar shares rose 0.9% to close at $9.50 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $15 to $17 on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $16 on March 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating on March 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $14 on Aug. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

