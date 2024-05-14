POET's Silicon PICs Chosen By Foxconn Interconnect For Next-Gen Optical Modules: Details

Loading... Loading...

POET Technologies Inc. POET revealed that interconnect solutions provider Foxconn Interconnect Technology has chosen its silicon photonics integrated circuits (Silicon PIC) for the 800G and 1.6T optical transceiver modules.

POET has partnered with FIT to create 800G and 1.6T pluggable optical transceiver modules using its silicon photonics optical engines, targeting advanced AI and high-speed data center networks.

Under this collaboration, POET will supply its optical engines based on its patented Optical Interposer technology, while FIT will design and provide high-speed optical transceivers to global customers.

The market for 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers is projected to grow at a 33% CAGR, reaching $10.5 billion by 2029.

“POET’s vision is to ‘semiconductorize’ photonics by integrating electronic and photonic components on the interposer to enable wafer-scale assembly,” commented Suresh Venkatesan, POET’s Chairman and CEO.

POET’s optical engines integrate key components like lasers, drivers, photodiodes, and waveguides on a photonic integrated circuit, and assembly involves passive alignment and high-speed RF traces at a wafer scale using standard semiconductor equipment.

POET anticipates completing the design of the optical engines for FIT by the third quarter of 2024 and starting optical engine production at its joint venture, Super Photonics Xiamen, by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Price Action: POET shares are trading higher by 9.59% at $2.38 at the last check Tuesday.