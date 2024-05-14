Elon Musk Says The More Unfair Attacks On Trump Seem 'The Higher He Will Rise In Polls' After GOP House Contender Slams Alvin Bragg's 'Kangaroo Court'

Loading... Loading...

As pro-Trumpers called out New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the criminal case against Donald Trump, alleging that he falsified his business record to conceal damaging information from the American voters before the 2016 election, Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on the proceedings.

What Happened: Commenting on the ongoing hush-money case trial, Arizona Congressional candidate Blake Masters, a Republican and protege of entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, slammed Bragg in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “It’s hard to put into words the staggering corruption of Alvin Bragg’s kangaroo court in New York City,” he said.

The lead prosecutor was a Democratic National Convention consultant and was number 3 at President Joe Biden's Department of Justice before being hired by Bragg, he said. The other lead prosecutor donated over $1,000 to Biden and ActBlue in 2020, he added.

Masters also noted that the Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan donated to Biden and his daughter The judge is a left-wing activist who is using the trial to raise money for Democrats. “The lead witness is a convicted perjurer who is selling t-shirts of Trump in jail on TikTok,” he said.

“This whole thing is a joke and wouldn’t be happening if President Trump wasn’t leading in every swing state poll.”

Foundation For Freedom Online Executive Director Mike Benz concurred with Masters and said, “The judge is so financially conflicted he wouldn't even be allowed on the jury.” Referring to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified on Monday, he said, “The star witness is a multi-crime convicted felon who in most states wouldn't even be allowed to vote.”

Musk chimed in and said, “The more unfair the attacks on Trump seem to the public, the higher he will rise in the polls.”

The results of a New York Times/Sienna poll published on Monday showed that Trump was leading in five of the six key swing states.

In a separate post, Benz shared a screenshot of the results of the poll, which showed Trump led either by majority support or by the singularity of votes in all states but Michigan. “We’re gonna need more prosecutors,” he said, taking a swipe at Bragg and the team.

Musk quipped in and said, the betting odds, however, projected a “much tighter race.”

Musk also reacted to a post by conservative media Babylon Bee, which said, “Latest Polls Show Biden Will Need Twice As Many Fake Ballots To Win Election This Year.”

Why It’s Important: Most nationwide opinion polls project a very close race between presumptive candidates from either side of the aisle. That said, voters are generally disgruntled with both candidates, potentially for different reasons.

A recent FT/Michigan Ross poll found that Biden has anemic approval ratings both for his handling of the economy and his handling of his job as president. Inflation was mentioned as a primary economic concern by most voters. Trump, on the other hand, is stymied by the four criminal cases pending against him. The consolation is that only the hush-money case could reach a verdict before the Nov. 5 election.

Musk has largely sided with the Republicans this election cycle. He and Biden share a fractious relationship, primarily due to the latter ignoring Tesla in his discussions about climate change and electric vehicles. Trump was rumored to have met with Musk in early March, reportedly to seek campaign funding.

