Why CareCloud Shares Are Soaring

CareCloud, Inc. CCLD shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it has retained an investment bank to examine and evaluate the terms of its Series A Preferred Stock and to make recommendations to the board that may be beneficial to the company and its shareholders.

The Details:

CareCloud said it retained Citizens JMP, prompted by its recent receipt of an unsolicited indication of interest from a third-party to acquire the company.

The company said it received an offer on March 4, 2024, to acquire the company for $5.00 per share of its common stock and the $25 redemption price per share of its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, with no mention of the company's 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The board of directors thoroughly evaluated the indication of interest and determined it was in the company’s best interests to decline it in its present form.

CCLD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, CareCloud shares are up 69% at $2.14 at the time of publication Monday.

