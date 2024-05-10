Xi Jinping Ends Up Skipping Visit To China Embassy In Serbia Despite Pledge To 'Never Forget' Its NATO Bombing

Loading... Loading...

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his trip to Serbia without visiting the site of the former Chinese embassy, which was bombed by NATO forces. This decision comes after Xi’s public vow to “never forget” the attack, raising speculation about a possible visit.

What Happened: Xi’s trip to Serbia, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the bombing, did not include a visit to the embassy site, reported Bloomberg. The omission of this visit is seen as a strategic move by Beijing to prevent further deterioration of its ties with the West.

The official account of Xi’s trip did not mention any plans for a visit to the site. This decision is significant given the timing of Xi’s arrival in Serbia, which was on the anniversary of the bombing. The attack resulted in the deaths of three Chinese journalists, a mistake later attributed to faulty maps by the White House.

The Chinese leader’s decision to not publicly visit the site may indicate a cautious approach by Beijing to prevent further strain on its relations with the West, as per the report.

Despite ongoing tensions, the relationship between China and the U.S. has shown signs of stabilization over the past year, with diplomatic exchanges addressing trade and human rights disputes.

Xi’s visit to Serbia was part of a larger tour that also included France and Hungary. During his time in Serbia, Xi emphasized the inevitability of increased trade with China, signing 28 agreements with the country on various areas of cooperation.

Why It Matters: Xi’s decision to skip the visit to the bombed embassy comes after his vow to “never forget” the attack, published in Serbia’s Politika newspaper on the day of his arrival. This was seen as a strong statement of China’s stance on the incident. His visit to Serbia was part of a larger European tour, which also included stops in France and Hungary.

Xi’s visit to France was significant due to escalating trade disputes between China and the EU, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This visit was seen as an opportunity for France to address its concerns and seek China’s support in influencing Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

These developments come amid escalating tensions between China and the U.S., as seen in a recent incident where Chinese fighter jets shadowed a U.S. Navy aircraft over the Taiwan Strait. This move was seen as a demonstration of China’s commitment to defending its national sovereignty and security.

Image Via Shutterstock

