Tyson Foods Likely To Report Q2 Profit; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is set to release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on May 6, 2024.

Analysts expect the Springdale, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. Tyson Foods is projected to report quarterly revenue of $13.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 14, Cal-Maine Foods completed acquisition of assets from Tyson Foods, Inc

Tyson Foods shares rose 1.8% to close at $62.02 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $49 to $54 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $55 to $58 on Feb. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $52 to $55 on Feb. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $47 to $62 on Feb. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $48 on Jan. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

