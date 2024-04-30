Cancer-Stricken Laos Immigrant Claims $650M Powerball Jackpot, Wonders How He's 'Going To Have Time To Spend All Of This Money'

Loading... Loading...

A Laos immigrant currently battling cancer has claimed half of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot from last month.

What Happened: According to a report by AP News, the winner is 46-year-old Cheng "Charlie" Saephan, who is undergoing cancer treatment. Saephan, his wife Duanpen, and their friend Laiza Chao will split the massive Powerball jackpot. The trio will receive a lump sum payment of $422 million after taxes.

Saephan, who has been in a battle with cancer for eight years, expressed his relief and joy at the news, stating that the winnings would help him to “find a good doctor” and cater to his family’s needs.

He also recounted his initial disbelief at the win, revealing that Chao had humorously texted him “We’re billionaires” after buying the tickets.

"How am I going to have time to spend all of this money? How long will I live?" the father of two reportedly said.

Saephan immigrated to the U.S. from Laos in 1994. He is a member of the Iu Mien community, an ethnic group with origins in southern China. Many members of this group fled to Thailand and eventually the U.S. during the Vietnam War.

Saephan has lived in Portland for 30 years, working as a machinist for an aerospace company.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland. This victory marks the end of a three-month dry spell. The $1.3 billion prize is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history, as per the Oregon Lottery.

Why It Matters: The Powerball jackpot has only surpassed the $1 billion mark nine times in history. As reported by Benzinga, four jackpots in 2023 exceeded $1 billion, with the most recent being the $1.6 billion-plus Mega Millions jackpot claimed in October.

The odds of winning a jackpot are one in 302,575,350. Winners have the option of taking the cash as a one-time, lump-sum payment or opting for an annual payout.

Photo via Shutterstock

