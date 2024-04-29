What's Going On With ZyVersa Stock?

Loading... Loading...

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced the publication of a scientific paper in a peer-reviewed journal that reinforces the rationale for inhibiting ASC with IC 100 to potentially attenuate cardiac comorbidities in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Details:

Researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and inventors of Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, published a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed journal, “Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience”, highlighting how inflammasome-mediated inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease can trigger inflammation in the heart.

“This research reinforces the importance of attenuating activation of multiple types of inflammasomes that govern the inflammatory response in AD and mediating systemic inflammatory signals in EVs to control the spread of damaging inflammation to cardiovascular and other cells,” commented Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s CEO.

“ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 is designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes to attenuate initiation of the inflammatory cascade and to inhibit their associated ASC specks to reduce spread and perpetuation of damaging inflammation,” Glover added.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ZyVersa effected a reverse stock split with a ratio of 1-for-20 last Friday leaving the stock with a float of less than 758,000 shares.

Related News: What’s Going On With ImmunityBio Stock?

Is ZVSA A Good Stock To Buy?

An investor can make a few decisions when deciding whether a stock is a good buy. In addition to valuation metrics and price action which you can find on Benzinga's quote pages – like ZyVersa Therapeutics‘ page for example – there are factors like whether or not a company pays a dividend or buys a large portion of its stock each quarter.

These are known as capital allocation programs. ZyVersa Therapeutics does not pay a dividend, but obviously has a few ways it can return value to shareholders. Feel free to search Benzinga's dividend calendar for the next company that is due to pay a dividend and determine what kind of yield you can earn for holding a share of the company.

For example, if you're looking to earn an annualized return of 9.75%, you'll need to buy a share of Allspring Inc Opps by the May 10. Once done, you can expect to receive a nominal payout of $0.05 on June 3.

Buyback programs are obviously different and highly variable. A company can approve a buyback program and purchase shares as it sees fit over the course of time in which the buyback was authorized. Looking through the latest news on ZyVersa Therapeutics will often yield whether or not the company has approved a buyback program recently. Buyback programs usually serve as a support for share prices, serving as a backstop for demand.

ZVSA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, ZyVersa shares are up 22.5% at $6.11 at the time of publication Monday.

Image: : Phoenix Locklear from Pixabay