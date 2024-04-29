US State Secretary Antony Blinken Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Discuss Gaza Governance After Israel-Hamas Conflict

Loading... Loading...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Saudi Arabia to initiate discussions on the governance of Gaza post the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Why It Matters: Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia is part of a broader Middle East tour to address the Gaza governance, Reuters reported.

He is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and counterparts from Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan to deliberate on the future governance of Gaza after the conflict.

The discussions will also involve European states and their potential role in the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been severely impacted by the six-month-long Israeli bombardment.

During his visit, Blinken will also address the potential for a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which would include U.S. agreements on bilateral defense, security commitments, and nuclear cooperation.

“(Blinken) will discuss the recent increase in humanitarian assistance being delivered to Gaza and underscore the importance of ensuring that increase is sustained,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Sunday announcing the expansion of the trip.

What Happened: The U.S. has been actively involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with President Joe Biden urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The U.S. has also been working on a structure for Gaza’s future governance, which would involve a reformed Palestinian Authority with support from Arab states.

These discussions come amid escalating tensions and protests in the U.S. over the Israel-Hamas conflict. Hundreds of students have been arrested in nationwide protests, with demands for universities to sell off Israel-related stocks as a way to stop investing in what they term genocide.

Meanwhile, Israel is gearing up for a significant military operation in Rafah, despite warnings from the Biden administration. This operation aims to evacuate Palestinian civilians and target the last Hamas stronghold.

Amid these developments, China’s major banks have reportedly halted transactions related to Russia, due to concerns over U.S. sanctions. This has led to a surge in the use of alternative channels for payments, including cryptocurrency, by Chinese companies conducting business with Russia.

