AI Mark Zuckerberg More Robotic Than Real-Life Version? Have A Quick Peek And Decide For Yourself

While Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously admitted that he comes across as robotic while communicating sometimes, this latest video of an AI version of him will actually shed some light on the difference between his real-life personality and the artificially generated version.

What Happened: On Sunday, a YouTube channel “Breaking Uneven” posted a video featuring an AI version of Zuckerberg. The hosts asked questions to the AI Zuckerberg related to Threads, Metaverse, work-life balance and played games like Rapid Fire and 2 Truths 1 Life.

In the video, Zuckerberg's AI version appears to be sitting in one of his trademark T-shirts. At first glance, it is easy to decipher that the AI version is sitting in an awkward position, where it might be sitting, or standing — a mixture of both actually, difficult to confuse with the real Zuckerberg.

You can also see the AI version of Meta CEO trying to be less robotic by blinking, but the difference is palpable. Having said that, the voice imitation is on-point albeit with less articulated answers than what Zuckerberg would have possibly given.

For instance, in one of the challenges, a host asked AI Zuckerberg to explain Meta on Threads in 20 seconds using an emoji and one hashtag. In response, AI Zuckerberg said, “Meta (globe emoji) is building the future of social connection in the #metaverse. Join us (thumbs up emoji).”

In another instance, when the 2 Truths 1 Lie game was played, the answer was much like how a chatbot would respond. AI Zuckerberg's response started with, “Okay, 2 Truths and a Lie, here we go.” Again, it is important to mention that the voice imitation did a pretty good job when it comes to copying Zuckerberg's dictation.

Watch the complete video here and see for yourself.

Why It's Important: In 2022, during a Lex Fridman podcast, Zuckerberg was presented with CAPTCHA. Fridman asked the Meta CEO to “circle all the traffic lights,” which Zuckerberg did, proving that he is not in fact a robot.

“You actually did it. That is very impressive performance. Okay, now we can initiate the interview procedure,” Fridman said at the time.

This wasn't the first time Zuckerberg was mocked for being robot-like. He was previously displayed in a 2018 Saturday Night Live skit as an “unfeeling, robotic CEO.”

In a 2019 interview with NBC, Zuckerberg admitted to coming across as robotic saying, “Historically, I’ve had a very hard time expressing myself. I just come across as robotic. This is one of the things in growing up I need to get better at in running this company.”

Photo courtesy: Brian Solis via Flickr

