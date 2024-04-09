Why NetEase Stock Is Seeing Blue Skies

Loading... Loading...

NetEase Inc NTES shares closed higher by 3.8% to $100.62 for Tuesday’s session following a report suggesting the company and Blizzard Entertainment are expected to announce a new deal.

Blizzard, renowned for games like World of Warcraft, is set to announce a new deal with its Chinese partner NetEase, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The deal, expected to be announced on Wednesday, will facilitate the distribution of Blizzard titles in China. While specifics remain undisclosed, sources suggest that it might take about a month for Blizzard games to officially make a comeback in the Chinese market following the announcement of this partnership.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NTES has a 52-week high of $118.90 and a 52-week low of $80.79.