Tesla Drives Cybertruck Around New York Towing The Model Y: 'See You Again Tomorrow'

EV giant Tesla is driving a Cybertruck and Model Y together around New York City as part of its promotion activities.

What Happened: As part of a promotion campaign, the Cybertruck drove to Times Square on Friday while towing a trailer with a glass box. Within the glass box is a Model Y, and on the box are the words, "The best-selling car in the world is made in America." Tesla terms this a “mobile gallery.”

The “mobile gallery” will move around New York from Friday to Sunday. It visited Times Square on Friday and will close its tour around New York on Sunday after visiting the World Trade Center and Washington Square Park, the company said in a post on X.

Why It Matters: The promotion seems to be a win-win for both the company’s best-selling vehicle- the model Y- and its newest one- the Cybertruck.

During Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call in January, a company representative acknowledged lack of awareness as an issue impacting EV adoption but added that the company will not be spending too much advertising.

“Because we understand the importance of increasing awareness, but at the same token, we don’t want to spend a lot of money on just creating awareness,” CFO Vaibhav Taneja said.

