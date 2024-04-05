What's Going On With EV-Maker Nikola's Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Nikola Corporation NKLA shares are trading higher Friday. The stock gained 6% after the company reported its first-quarter production results Thursday. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know:

Nikola produced 43 and wholesaled 40 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell EVs in the first quarter of 2024 and announced it has begun to return its battery-electric trucks (BEV) associated with a voluntary recall last year.

"We are on track for a successful 2024 by continuing the momentum set in 2023,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “It’s about more than just setting goals. It’s about following through on our commitments. This includes not only the production and sale of our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks but also the start of returns for our battery-electric trucks to customers.”

Nikola announced on Friday it will report its first-quarter financial results on May 7 and host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:30 a.m. ET the same day. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, the company is expected to report losses of 10 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $14.235 million.

NKLA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Nikola shares are up 4.71% at 99 cents at the time of publication Friday.

