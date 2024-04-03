Turkey's Inflation Hits 68.5% Despite Rate Hikes, Highest In 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

The inflation rate in Turkey has surged to 68.5% annually, marking a 1.4% increase from February, despite the government’s efforts to curb inflation through interest rate hikes.

What Happened: The Turkish Statistical Institute reported a 3.16% monthly increase in consumer prices, with education, communication, and the hospitality sector experiencing the most significant upticks. On an annual basis, education saw a 104% increase, followed by the hospitality sector at 95% and health at 80%, reported CNBC.

The Turkish government has been actively addressing the soaring inflation by implementing a series of interest rate hikes. The most recent hike, in late March, saw the country’s key rate rise from 45% to 50%.

Why It Matters: The inflation rate in Turkey has reached its highest level in 20 years, posing a significant challenge for the government. The surge in inflation has been attributed to a variety of factors, including rising global energy prices, the weakening of the Turkish lira, and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, another emerging market, Argentina, faced a similar situation. President Javier Milei announced plans to dismantle the country’s central bank, a move supported by the International Monetary Fund. This decision, in line with Milei’s ultra-libertarian ideology, could potentially shift Argentina’s economic landscape towards dollarization.

Meanwhile, the global economy is grappling with the impact of inflation. A recent Benzinga report highlighted how 73% of Gen Z individuals have altered their spending habits due to increased prices. This trend is not unique to Turkey, as countries worldwide feel the effects of inflation.

