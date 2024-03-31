Fidelity Fund Cuts Stake In Elon Musk's X As Social Media Platform Deals With Growing Challenges

Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX reduced its stake in X, formerly known as Twitter, by 5.7% in February, signaling a substantial decline since Elon Musk purchased the social media company.
According to Bloomberg, Fidelity, which obtained a stake in X as part of Musk's $44 billion acquisition in October 2022, valued its position at $5.28 million as of Feb. 29, down from $5.6 million the previous month.
The outlet reported that Fidelity's stake in X has plummeted by 73% since Musk's purchase, indicating a significant decline in the company's value.
Despite this decrease, the fund has not disclosed any changes in its position in X.
X has been striving to regain advertisers' trust following Musk's tumultuous takeover. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the company's ad sales fell short of its $3 billion target last year, estimated at around $2.5 billion.
Last year in December, Fidelity increased the value of X Holdings by 11%.
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund also possesses shares in prominent private companies such as SpaceX, Fanatics, Stripe, Reddit, Epic Games, Redwood Materials, and others.
