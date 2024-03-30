Elon Musk Talks About Taking 'Break' From Social Media In A Cryptic Meme: 'I'll Be Back In Around…'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday shared a meme saying that he is taking a break from X, formerly Twitter — the social media platform he acquired in October 2022 for $44 billion. And the internet, as usual, was quick to relate to the message behind the meme.

What Happened: Musk took to X and shared a meme featuring Christian Bale that read, "I'm taking a break from X, I'll be back in around 15 minutes (Maybe 10)."

The tech billionaire previously responded to a user who goes by the handle name Sir Doge of the Coin and shared the same meme with an emoji of a face with tears of joy.

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts To Jeff Bezos Saying ‘There’s No Way You Could Have Tesla And SpaceX Without’ Him: ‘Must Be A Very Capable Leader’

After Musk shared the meme, his post quickly became viral on the platform, with many social media users relating to the highly addictive nature of the microblogging site.

Here are some reactions:

Previously, tech journalist and biographer Walter Isaacson, who has also written Musk's biography, also said that the tech mogul is addicted to X. "He has an addiction, I’ll just pick one example, to tweeting — tweeting conspiracy theories and weird things."

Loading... Loading...

Isaacson went on to say that it "only happens in those rare times when he gets into his dark demon mode late at night on Ambien and Red Bull."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Elon Musk and X Photo by Camilo Concha on Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk Urges Users To Pay For The Blue Tick As It’s The ‘Only Way’ To Keep X Free From Advertiser-Driven Censorship

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.