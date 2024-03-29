Elon Musk Urges Users To Pay For The Blue Tick As It's The 'Only Way' To Keep X Free From Advertiser-Driven Censorship

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has urged social media users to get a blue checkmark on X, formerly Twitter, saying it is the only way to prevent major brand advertisers from demanding censorship on the platform.

What Happened: On Thursday, the tech mogul responded to a user on X, who thanked him for his work and suggested that everyone should have a blue checkmark, saying it is “a small donation to free speech.”

In response, Musk appreciated the user, stating, "subscribing is the only way to ensure that major brand advertisers cannot demand censorship of this platform.”

See Also: Is Superintelligence Safe? Elon Musk Backtracks On AI Warnings

Why It's Important: Musk's statements come at a time when X reportedly faces a decline in its user base and earnings. However, the tech billionaire continues to be vocal about the platform’s importance in encouraging free speech of the masses.

According to a March report by Sensor Tower, in February, the number of daily active users on X in the U.S. decreased to 27 million, marking an 18% decline from the last year. Similarly, this figure fell to 174 million globally, representing a 15% drop during the same period.

However, according to the data shared by Musk's X, over 250 million people use the microblogging site daily. Moreover, an average person spends at least 30 minutes daily on X.

Moreover, in February last year, it was revealed that less than 0.2% of monthly active users were paying for subscriptions on the platform, despite Musk’s decision to monetize the Twitter Blue subscription. This move was seen as a way to reduce the platform’s reliance on advertising revenue.

Musk's platform has also witnessed a significant decline in advertising revenue last year. It reportedly plummeted to $2.5 billion. This decline was reported after several major brands halted advertising on X due to their concerns about content moderation on the platform, particularly in light of Musk's controversial posts endorsing extremist views.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants German Authorities To ‘Absolutely Find A Way’ To Catch Giga Berlin Arsonists

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Photo via Shutterstock