Tesla Announces New Auto Park, Customers Post Videos Of It In Action

Tesla Inc TSLA is now restoring the Autopark capability after removing the ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles, which led to the loss of this feature, among others.

What Happened: The company is rolling out a software update that enables cars to park themselves using only cameras and the "Tesla Vision" system. This update is a major milestone in Tesla's push towards a fully vision-reliant self-driving system.



Customers enthusiastically shared videos online showcasing the effectiveness of the camera-based Autopark. Some noted the updated system might even outperform the previous version that used ultrasonic sensors.

Tesla's progress in developing camera-only, self-parking technology highlighted the company's leading role in advanced autonomous driving features. This update brought Tesla closer to its goal of relying solely on cameras for various self-driving functions.

Photo: Tesla Model Y, courtesy of Tesla