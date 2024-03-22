Marjorie Taylor Greene Decries Trump's NY Fraud Case As 'Biden-Directed Hoax' Designed To Cripple Ex-President In 2024: 'It's Election Interference'

Loading... Loading...

As presidential candidate Donald Trump finds himself entangled in a legal debacle, resulting in the need for him to pay millions of dollars in fines, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the government for what she deemed a “witch hunt.”

What Happened: “Judge [Arthur] Engoron's ruling to compel President Trump to pay a $454 million bond in the political witch hunt brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James is entirely unjust,” Greene asserted in a statement on X.

She perceives the verdict as unprecedented. “A bond of this magnitude and nature has never been imposed where there are no victims and no damages,” she added.

In defense of Trump, the congresswoman highlighted that the former president had “ironclad contracts in place.” She pointed out that the banks that extended loans to his company testified in his favor.

“The unlawful and outrageous judgment in this Joe Biden-directed hoax shouldn't just be cut down, it should be thrown out entirely!” Greene said. “Forcing President Trump to hold a fire sale of his properties to satisfy the cost of the bond would be an irreversible action following the successful appeal of this case.”

Green also hinted at a political motive behind the developments. “All of this is designed to cripple Joe Biden's leading opponent in the 2024 election — it's election interference,” the legislator said.

“Beyond that, it's Letitia James fulfilling her leading campaign promise to take down President Trump. We must end the weaponization of government in America!”

Why It’s Important: Trump’s two civil cases — the defamation suit brought by author E. Jean Carroll and the New York civil fraud case — have left him grappling with a substantial financial burden.

Reports indicate that James’ office has filed judgments in Westchester County, possibly indicating that the state is preparing to seize Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs, situated in the county. He faces a Monday deadline to pay the $464 million bond in his financial fraud case.

These developments loom over Trump’s presidential campaign as he vies for reelection. Opinion polls suggest a slight lead for him compared to President Joe Biden, who appears to be setting up a rematch.

