ShiftPixy Stock Is Tumbling Tuesday: Here's Why

ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of a $5 million offering.

What Happened: ShiftPixy has announced the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” offering of 1,176,470 units. The units will be offered for $4.25 per unit and priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one common warrant, which is immediately exercisable at a price of $4.25 per share and has a term of five years.

The human capital management platform company said it anticipates gross proceeds of $5 million. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital. The offering is expected to close on or about March 21.

PIXY Price Action: ShiftPixy shares were down 18.8% at $5.52 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.