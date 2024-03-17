Jeff Bezos And Bernard Arnault Lead Billionaires In Net Worth, But Their Journeys Could Not Be Anymore Different

Loading... Loading...

Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, the titans behind Amazon and LVMH, respectively, are the world's wealthiest individuals, boasting a combined fortune of approximately $400 billion.

While both have carved out their empires, their paths to immense wealth are distinct from one another, as noted by Business Insider.

Arnault, at the helm of the luxury goods giant LVMH, leads Bloomberg's Billionaires Index with a net worth of $202 billion.

His empire spans fashion, jewelry and more, featuring prestigious brands like Tiffany & Co. and Dom Pérignon. Bezos, the mastermind behind Amazon, follows closely with a net worth of $197 billion per the same index.

Bezos's early career saw him working at a McDonald's in Miami, later transitioning to the telecommunications startup Fitel after graduating from Princeton University.

His journey through the financial sector included stints at Bankers Trust and the hedge fund D. E. Shaw, before he ventured into the e-commerce realm with Amazon, Business Insider noted.

Starting in a garage in Seattle, Amazon quickly expanded its offerings beyond books, eventually becoming a global retail and technology behemoth.

On the other hand, Arnault's career began at his father's construction firm, Ferret-Savinel, after he graduated from École Polytechnique, Business Insider pointed out.

In 1984, Arnault acquired Agache-Willot-Boussac, which owned French department store Bon Marché and luxury brand Christian Dior. He rebranded the firm as Financière Agache before acquiring the French luxury fashion house Celine.

The billionaire's strategic acquisitions and investments later led him to becoming LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s largest shareholder. The company now owns more than 75 brands.

