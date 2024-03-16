Tesla Model Y Can Save You Over $4K Compared To Toyota Highlander Over 7 Years: Report Reveals EVs Cheaper To Own Than Gas Counterparts

Loading... Loading...

In a recent report, it has been revealed that the cost of owning an electric vehicle (EV) over a 7-year period can be more economical than that of a gas-powered vehicle, depending on the type of vehicle.

What Happened: A recent report by Atlas Public Policy has shown that the cost of owning an EV over a 7-year period can be significantly lower than that of a gas-powered vehicle. The amount of savings, however, depends on the type of vehicle.

For instance, choosing a Chevrolet Bolt EUV over a Toyota Corolla can result in net savings of approximately $10,581 over 7 years. Similarly, opting for a Tesla Model Y instead of a Toyota Highlander can lead to savings of about $4,361.

However, in the sedan category, the cost of owning an electric vehicle is not necessarily cheaper than that of a gas-powered vehicle. For example, the cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 over 7 years is estimated to be around $44,180, which is not significantly lower than the projected $44,307 for a Toyota Camry SE Nightshade. This is primarily due to the higher initial cost of the EV and its lower resale value compared to the Camry.

Nonetheless, if the Model 3 becomes eligible for a federal EV tax credit of $7,500, reducing its initial price for the customer, it would become 17% cheaper to own over 7 years than its Toyota counterpart, the report noted.

Vehicle Type Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle Electric Vehicle Net Savings

with an EV In 7 Years Compact

Sedan Toyota Corolla LE Chevrolet Bolt EUV $10,581 Sedan Toyota Camry SE

Nightshade Tesla Model 3 $127 Compact

SUV Nissan Rogue SV Volkswagen ID.4 $7,099 Mid-Size

SUV Toyota Highlander L Tesla Model Y $4,361 Pickup

Truck Ford F-150 XL

Supercrew Ford F-150 Lightning $2,825 Source: Atlas Public Policy

Why It Matters: The report’s findings are significant, especially considering that over 90% of American households own at least one car, as per the U.S. Census Bureau. The potential for significant savings over a 7-year period could be a strong incentive for many households to consider switching to EVs.

Despite the higher average price of an EV compared to an internal combustion vehicle, the report suggests that owning an electric compact sedan, SUV, or pickup truck can lead to better savings due to lower fuel, maintenance, and repair costs. For example, owning a Bolt EUV over a Corolla LE could cost 25% less over seven years. Similarly, despite the significantly higher starting price of the Tesla Model Y compared to the Toyota Highlander L, the cost of ownership is still 9% lower due to better fuel savings.

Photo by aleksandr-popov- for Unsplash