What's Going On With Genius Group Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Genius Group Limited GNS shares are trading on high volume Friday after the company on Thursday announced the completion of its merger with FatBrain AI.

The Details:

Genius Group said it completed the merger, acquiring FatBrain AI in an all-stock transaction on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, Genius Group acquired the AI software assets, customer relationships and specific operations of FatBrain AI.

Genius Group anticipates an increase of approximately 150% in the company’s 2023 pro forma revenue guidance to an estimated $76 million to $80 million, and an anticipated increase of $4 million in pro forma net profit guidance to $7 million to $9 million.

Related News: Blink Charging Q4 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Beat, Strong FY24 Outlook and More

Is GNS A Good Stock To Buy?

An investor can make a few decisions when deciding whether a stock is a good buy. In addition to valuation metrics and price action which you can find on Benzinga's quote pages – like Genius Gr‘s page for example – there are factors like whether or not a company pays a dividend or buys a large portion of its stock each quarter.

These are known as capital allocation programs. Genius Gr does not pay a dividend, but obviously has a few ways it can return value to shareholders. Feel free to search Benzinga's dividend calendar for the next company that is due to pay a dividend and determine what kind of yield you can earn for holding a share of the company.

For example, if you're looking to earn an annualized return of 17.54%, you'll need to buy a share of Cherry Hill Mortgage by the Mar. 27, 2024. Once done, you can expect to receive a nominal payout of $0.15 on Apr. 30, 2024.

Buyback programs are obviously different and highly variable. A company can approve a buyback program and purchase shares as it sees fit over the course of time in which the buyback was authorized. Looking through the latest news on Genius Gr will often yield whether or not the company has approved a buyback program recently. Buyback programs usually serve as a support for share prices, serving as a backstop for demand.

GNS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Genius Group shares are down 3% at 38 cents at the time of publication.

Image: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay