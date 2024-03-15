Cybertruck Lead Engineer Hints Tesla Is Coming Up With More Trailer-Friendly Supercharger Stalls Soon

Loading... Loading...

Tesla executive Wes Morrill on Thursday said that the EV giant’s supercharger team is on the lookout for opportunities to install pull-through superchargers for the ease of customers who tow with their Tesla vehicles.

What Happened: “Supercharger team is always looking for opportunities to install these at new locations. Will show trailer friendly stalls on the in-vehicle UI to make it easier when road tripping with a trailer,” the Cybertruck lead engineer wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Morrill also reposted a photograph of a matte black-wrapped Cybertruck towing a trailer and posing in a pull-through supercharger lane.

Showing trailer-friendly stalls on the in-vehicle screen will help towing drivers narrow down their options and drive into the particular charging locations that fit their needs. These stalls allow the driver to charge their vehicle without disconnecting the trailer.

Why It Matters: Tesla touts the most towing capacity among its offerings for the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck, it says, can tow 11,000 pounds. The Model Y SUV has 3500 pounds of towing capability and the Model X of 5000 pounds.

Tesla superchargers, the EV giant says, make up three out of every four fast chargers in North America. These superchargers allow recharging up to 200 miles in just 15 minutes

On Thursday, Tesla said that it is opening 48 new superchargers in Las Vegas, 16 stalls in New Jersey, 20 in Florida, and eight in West Virginia. Whether any of these new supercharger stalls include a pull-through charging lane is not known.

