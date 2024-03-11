Tesla Rivals In China Are Tempting Buyers With In-Car Beds, Kitchens And Drones Amid EV Industry Slowdown

Loading... Loading...

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are introducing unconventional features such as in-car beds and kitchens to boost sales amid a domestic market slowdown. This move could potentially pose a challenge for Western automakers.

What Happened: The Chinese EV market, known for its innovation, is now offering cars with features that go beyond the conventional. These include built-in beds, cooktops, and even drones, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The Chinese EV industry has been experiencing a slowdown in domestic demand, coinciding with geopolitical tensions with Western economies. This has led to a surge in creative thinking among smaller players, who are now introducing these unique features to stay afloat.

According to Bloomberg, the introduction of these high-tech features also highlights the risk for Western manufacturers, should they fall further behind in securing market share in the world’s largest auto market.

Wang Binggang, a salesperson at Xpeng Inc, stated, “While legacy automakers still only focus on the drivability of a car, Chinese companies are not satisfied with that. We are extending the possibilities to all kinds of living and recreational scenarios, and that's part of the reason why customers love e-cars these days.”

"In the EV era, China is attempting to redefine premium," said Bill Russo, founder and chief executive officer of Shanghai-based advisory firm Automobility. "They may come up with some real off-the-wall ideas, but that's what experimentation is all about."

Why It Matters: The Chinese EV industry has been making significant strides in recent times. Chinese EV traders have found a way to export cars to new markets despite strong trade barriers in key markets such as the United States.

Moreover, the industry’s unprecedented demonstration of production speed is another worrying sign for U.S. automakers. In the last quarter of 2023, a Chinese EV company surpassed Tesla as the largest seller of battery-only vehicles for the first time.

Chinese EV companies are also turning to extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) to boost sales. These vehicles, which combine electric motors with gasoline engines, offer customers a solution to concerns about limited electric range and lack of fast-charging infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in a bold style statement, BYD rolled out its latest masterpiece – a fully electric supercar priced at $233,450, designed to turn heads and challenge the iconic aesthetics of traditional supercar giants like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

