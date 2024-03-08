Why Safe And Green Development Stock Is Soaring

Loading... Loading...

Safe and Green said the project includes constructing a 125,000-square-foot facility to accommodate a combination of 68 single and double occupancy residences for elderly and assisted living residents. There are planned additional phases of construction for the Norman Berry Village project's design, and the completed project is expected to include two buildings with a total of 134 units.

Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced financing for the Norman Berry Expansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Details:

“It is with great pleasure for me to announce the progression of the Norman Berry project. We have secured financing to acquire the previously announced ROW on the property and an 18,000 square foot adjacent parcel that we believe will collectively significantly increase the value of the Norman Berry parcel,” stated David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development.

How To Buy SGD Stock:

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Safe & Green Development SGD – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stocks, like Berkshire Hathaway can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Safe & Green Development SGD, which is trading at $2.36 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 52 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

SGD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Safe and Green Development shares are up 241% at $2.25 at the time of publication.

Image: Albrecht Fietz from Pixabay