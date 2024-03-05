Why Joann Stock Hit A New All-Time Low Today

Loading... Loading...

Joann Inc JOAN shares are trading lower by 18.4% to $0.23 Tuesday afternoon. The stock is falling following a Bloomberg report stating the company is contemplating a bankruptcy filing to restructure its debt and regain financial stability.

What’s Happening?

Joann is reportedly in discussions with lenders to pursue a pre-packaged bankruptcy, intending to swiftly exit Chapter 11 while maintaining operations. The company’s financial challenges are attributed to liquidity issues and inventory management issues in a challenging retail environment.

Additionally, Joann is seeking guidance from financial advisory firms and taking steps to tackle high interest expenses and loan payments, as per Bloomberg reports.

JOAN has a 52-week high of $3.55 and a 52-week low of $0.22.