What's Going On With Ethereum Classic?

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD is trading marginally higher by 1.1% to $28.51 Wednesday afternoon, off the session high of $30.88. The popular altcoin is pulling back on volatility and potential intraday profit-taking after Bitcoin earlier reached $60,000.

As Bitcoin’s price increases, some investors may choose to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolios by investing in other assets such as Ethereum Classic. This diversification strategy aims to spread risk across multiple assets, potentially driving up demand for alternative cryptocurrencies like ETC.

Some traders may also be engaging in speculative trading, attempting to capitalize on short-term price movements in Ethereum Classic following Bitcoin’s rally. This speculative activity can contribute to increased trading volume and price volatility in ETC.

