Infobird (IFBD) Stock Is Up Over 100%: What's Going On?

Infobird Co Ltd IFBD shares are trading higher by 148% to $6.85 Tuesday morning. The stock continues to experience marked volatility after the company on Monday said it encountered an unexpected delay in its planned reverse stock split.

Originally scheduled for February 26, the split will now take effect on March 4. This delay is attributed to regulatory clearances. Consequently, trading of split-adjusted shares will commence on the same day as the revised effective date.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, IFBD has a 52-week high of $87.10 and a 52-week low of $0.43.