Why Aclarion (ACON) Shares Are Down Over 60% Today

Aclarion Inc ACON shares are trading lower by 62.5% to $0.34 Monday morning after the company priced its public offering of 5.175 million units. Each unit includes one share of common stock (or a pre-funded warrant), and two common warrants.

The public offering price per unit is $0.58, with common warrants exercisable at $0.58 per share and expiring in five years. Gross proceeds are anticipated to be about $3.0 million before deduction of placement agent fees and other expenses.

The offering is set to close on February 27, pending standard closing conditions, with Maxim Group LLC serving as the sole placement agent.

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Aclarion have decreased by 94.07% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Aclarion at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $2.63 per share if they sold it today. The stock has fallen 72.4% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Jan. 1 would see a capital loss of $2.63.

Aclarion shares have an all-time high of $43.52, representing 6206.33% upside from current levels.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Aclarion stock currently has an RSI of 0.0, indicating oversold conditions.

ACON has a 52-week high of $37.92 and a 52-week low of $0.87.