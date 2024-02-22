Why Greenbrook (GBNH) Stock Is Trading Sharply Lower

Loading... Loading...

Greenbrook TMS Inc GBNH shares are trading lower by 44.5% to $0.21 during Thursday’s session after the company announced a registered direct offering in which institutional investors will purchase 6 million common shares at $0.20 per share.

This offering will result in gross proceeds of around $1.2 million. The offering is expected to close on February 26, pending customary closing conditions. The net proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the sole placement agent for the offering.

See Also: Japan’s Nikkei 225 Hits Record Highs, But Warren Buffett Is Holding The Applause

How To Buy GBNH Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Greenbrook – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Greenbrook, which is trading at $0.2 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 500.0 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GBNH has a 52-week high of $1.84 and a 52-week low of $0.17.