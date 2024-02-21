Tesla Makes Global Map, Other Improvements In Latest Software Update

Loading... Loading...

A Tesla Inc TSLA fan on X shared information about the company's next software update, version 2024.2.6.

This update includes a wide range of enhancements, catering to both global and regional needs. Notably, the addition of Latin American map regions and Spanish language support signals Tesla's imminent expansion into Chile and Colombia.

Drivers will appreciate the new safety-focused features that include "accident" and "closed road" markers directly on the maps, while Chinese drivers gain the addition of red light and speed camera displays.

The navigation system receives a major upgrade, allowing users to customize routes based on speed, distance and avoiding tolls.

In a fun touch, Tesla includes a "Gong Xi Fa Cai" song Easter egg and the update even addresses practical concerns. Drivers can now remotely unlock Supercharger stalls with ground locks (a common feature in some Asian regions).

More improvements include the ability to lower audio volume when parking, which enhances situational awareness and cars will also accurately estimate when battery heating will be complete for the most efficient supercharging session.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla