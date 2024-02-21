What's Going On With U Power (UCAR) Shares?

Loading... Loading...

U Power Ltd UCAR shares are trading lower by 26.5% to $0.075 Wednesday morning after the company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market due to its ordinary shares’ closing bid price falling below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days, as per the Low Priced Stocks Rule.

Additionally, the company failed to meet the requirement of maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher, as mandated by the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Unless the company appeals, trading of its common stock will be suspended on February 23, and its ordinary shares will be removed from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company plans to appeal this determination to a Hearings Panel on February 21, which would temporarily halt the suspension and delisting process. U Power intends to monitor its share price and may implement measures such as a reverse share split to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, UCAR has a 52-week high of $75.00 and a 52-week low of $0.062.