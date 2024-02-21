Nigeria's Economic Crisis Deepens: Largest African Economy Faces Currency Freefall And Soaring Inflation

Loading... Loading...

The largest economy in Africa, Nigeria, is grappling with a severe economic crisis, marked by a currency in freefall and inflation rates nearing 30%.

What Happened: The Nigerian naira has plummeted to a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar, reaching nearly 1,600 on the official market. This is a significant drop from around 900 at the start of the year, reported CNBC.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to raise a minimum of $10 billion to stabilize the naira and boost foreign exchange liquidity.

Since taking office in May 2023, Tinubu has overseen a 70% drop in the currency, following the implementation of market-driven exchange rates. This, coupled with a change in the currency’s closing rate calculation, has led to a de facto devaluation.

The country’s heavy reliance on imports, combined with years of foreign exchange controls, has resulted in a significant demand for U.S. dollars. This, coupled with a decline in overseas investment and crude oil exports, has further strained the economy.

"The weakened exchange rate should increase imported inflation, which will exacerbate price pressures in Nigeria," Pieter Scribante, senior political economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note, according to the report.

Inflation is also on the rise, reaching 29.9% year-on-year in January, the highest level since 1996. This, along with other economic hardships, has sparked protests across the country.

Why It Matters: The economic crisis in Nigeria is a significant concern, given the country’s status as Africa’s largest economy and its population of over 210 million. The situation could have far-reaching consequences for the continent and beyond.

Despite the economic challenges, Nigeria’s potential remains significant. For instance, Visa and Mastercard are investing billions in African companies, capitalizing on the continent’s rapid e-commerce growth. Additionally, the U.S. and China are competing for strategic mineral supply chains in Africa, highlighting the region’s importance in the global economy.

Moreover, Africa’s potential in the tech and gaming industries is also gaining attention. Sony recently invested in an African gaming startup, recognizing the continent’s $1 billion gaming industry. However, the economic challenges in Nigeria could impact these developments and the broader African economy.

