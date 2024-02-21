Watch: Tesla Cybertruck Handles Deep Puddles Like A Champ On 'Wade Mode' — But Not Without Some Hiccups

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2024 3:55 AM | 2 min read
Loading...
Loading...

YouTuber Taras Maksimuk, a.k.a TechRax, known for his “destructive testing” of technology, put the Tesla Cybertruck‘s wading abilities to the test, venturing into deep water to gauge its off-road prowess.

High Water, No Problem: The Cybertruck effortlessly tackled extreme terrain and water levels, showcasing its robust build and off-road capability. The test explored just how deep the vehicle could wade, pushing the claimed limit of 2 feet, 7 inches to what Maksimuk describes as “crazy high.”

Activating The Inner Amphibian:  Maksimuk demonstrated activating the aptly named “Wade Mode,” accessible through the “Dynamics” and “Off-road” menus. This mode offers three standard settings (“High,” “Medium,” and “Low”) and a secret bonus: “Very High.” To unlock this deeper-wading option, one must activate Wade Mode itself. The process takes up to 10 minutes and lasts for 30 minutes before automatic deactivation.

Conquering The Depths:  With Wade Mode engaged, the Cybertruck glided through the water with “tank-like” confidence, handling even deep puddles with ease. The 10-minute test, despite poor visibility and driving challenges, demonstrated impressive performance.

Loading...
Loading...

Minor Hiccups: While conquering the watery depths, the Cybertruck wasn’t entirely unscathed. Minor issues arose, including a rattling sound and a snapped plastic piece. Additionally, the tailgate buttons stopped functioning after the water test, though the phone control remained operational.

Despite the external challenges, the frunk and trunk remained bone-dry, showcasing the Cybertruck’s ability to protect cargo from water intrusion.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk back in December announced a modification package enabling the Cybertruck to “swim” for at least 100 meters. While this test focused on wading, it hints at the Cybertruck’s potential for even more aquatic adventures.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTechMediaCybertruckelectric vehiclesEVsmobility